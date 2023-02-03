Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $175,365.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

OM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 473,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

