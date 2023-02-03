Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 209,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

