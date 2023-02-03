Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 3054795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

