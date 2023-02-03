Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 3054795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.
The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
