Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,654. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,459,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

