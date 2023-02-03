Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.
About Österreichische Post
Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.
