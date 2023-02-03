Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 99,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,886.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.