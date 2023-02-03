Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 25,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 45,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.