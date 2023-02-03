Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Sells $297,873.63 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $863.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.