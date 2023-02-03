Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.30 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.30 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orezone Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,167,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,303,740. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,878 over the last quarter.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

