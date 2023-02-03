Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0992

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 15% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00221756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

