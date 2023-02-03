Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dover Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.