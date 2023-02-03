Oppenheimer Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $77.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.39.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 824,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,028. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.