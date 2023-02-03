Oppenheimer Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,165,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,445,000 after buying an additional 948,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 167,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

