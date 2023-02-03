Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $12,358.60 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $12,358.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,751 shares in the company, valued at $379,895.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Jason Heath Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 469 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $9,473.80.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

OPNT stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

