Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $191.04 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Ontology has a total market cap of $191.04 million and $14.18 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.94 or 0.07037148 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

