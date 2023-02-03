Ontology Market Cap Tops $186.06 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $186.06 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.55 or 0.06973402 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00089436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00061555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

