Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $100.81 million and $5.96 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,507,693 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

