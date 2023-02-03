OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $481.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.57 million. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,381 shares of company stock worth $322,788 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

