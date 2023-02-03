Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 156,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $48.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

