Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

