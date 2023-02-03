OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.15% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.