OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Profile

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

