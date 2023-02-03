OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 255 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

