OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

