OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 6,270 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

