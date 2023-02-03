OLD National Bancorp IN Has $894,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

