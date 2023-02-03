OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

