OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEX were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IEX opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.