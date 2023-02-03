OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 765 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

