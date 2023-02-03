OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 900 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

