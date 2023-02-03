OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 396 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

