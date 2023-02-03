Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $338.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.15. 210,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,728. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

