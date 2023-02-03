Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.67. 245,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

