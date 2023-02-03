OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Up 9.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 54,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 216,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.95. The firm has a market cap of £43.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.