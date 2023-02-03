Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Okta stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

