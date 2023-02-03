OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1,912.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 135,302 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 955,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 259,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

