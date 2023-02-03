OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.90. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 20,464 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

