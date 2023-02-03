OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.90. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 20,464 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
