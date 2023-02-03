Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

