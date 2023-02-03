Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
