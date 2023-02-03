Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 639,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,632. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
