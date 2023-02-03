Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,463 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,021 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,178.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

