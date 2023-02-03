Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 586 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $473.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,824. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.76.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

