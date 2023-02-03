Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 461 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Perficient worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $82.68. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

