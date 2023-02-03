Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 424 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 35.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.82. 179,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

