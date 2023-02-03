Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 279 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANSS traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.02. 59,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,986. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $342.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

