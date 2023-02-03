Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

