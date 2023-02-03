Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 214 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of WEX worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.03. 49,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,522. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

