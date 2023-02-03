Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 405,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

