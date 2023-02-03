Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 12,386 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 1,138,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,609. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

