Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Model N at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

